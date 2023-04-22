Airport Authority says 32 per cent of 78,000 staff working at airport had left industry by the end of last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Airport Authority says 32 per cent of 78,000 staff working at airport had left industry by the end of last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong should solve labour shortage at airport so carriers can boost flight numbers, Thai envoy says

  • Consul General Chaturont Chaiyakam says people overseas interested in coming to city but obtaining tickets is difficult for some
  • Envoy also says businesses in region have greater interest in Hong Kong after city turned focus on improving Asean ties

Laura Westbrook

Updated: 6:10pm, 22 Apr, 2023

