SMEs struggled during the pandemic as many stayed away from malls and businesses because of social-distancing measures. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong economy

Struggling Hong Kong SMEs’ defaults surge six-fold to HK$2.46 billion on loans guaranteed by government in 2022

  • Most have been servicing interest so far, dread having to start repaying on principal sum borrowed
  • Government urged to extend holiday for repaying principal sum, or ‘default rate could rise dangerously’

Kahon Chan

Updated: 8:26pm, 22 Apr, 2023

