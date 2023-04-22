SMEs struggled during the pandemic as many stayed away from malls and businesses because of social-distancing measures. Photo: May Tse
Struggling Hong Kong SMEs’ defaults surge six-fold to HK$2.46 billion on loans guaranteed by government in 2022
- Most have been servicing interest so far, dread having to start repaying on principal sum borrowed
- Government urged to extend holiday for repaying principal sum, or ‘default rate could rise dangerously’
