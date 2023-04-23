Airline tickets prices have taken off due to strong demand and few flights. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong economy
Savvy Hong Kong fliers say book early as air ticket prices surge by 15 to 40 per cent, unlikely to drop any time soon

  • With demand outstripping supply of seats, ticket prices are considerably higher than before pandemic
  • Shortage of airport workers blamed for preventing some airlines from resuming, expanding flights

Laura Westbrook
Updated: 9:00am, 23 Apr, 2023

