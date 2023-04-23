Chief Executive John Lee visited Dongguan Hong Kong International Airport Logistics Park. Photo: Facebook/@Chief Executive John KC Lee
Hong Kong’s air hub status to soar with Dongguan collaboration and ‘seamless’ transport of cargo in Greater Bay Area through city: John Lee

  • Chief executive comments online after visiting logistics park on third day of his four-day trip with delegation to Greater Bay Area
  • Facilities in neighbouring Dongguan and Hong Kong’s airport to work in tandem and halve cargo processing time, reduce costs by a third

Willa Wu

Updated: 5:09pm, 23 Apr, 2023

