Chief Executive John Lee visited Dongguan Hong Kong International Airport Logistics Park. Photo: Facebook/@Chief Executive John KC Lee
Hong Kong’s air hub status to soar with Dongguan collaboration and ‘seamless’ transport of cargo in Greater Bay Area through city: John Lee
- Chief executive comments online after visiting logistics park on third day of his four-day trip with delegation to Greater Bay Area
- Facilities in neighbouring Dongguan and Hong Kong’s airport to work in tandem and halve cargo processing time, reduce costs by a third
Chief Executive John Lee visited Dongguan Hong Kong International Airport Logistics Park. Photo: Facebook/@Chief Executive John KC Lee