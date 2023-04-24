Cathay planes at Hong Kong’s airport. The city’s flag carrier is among local airlines rolling out a ticket bonanza under a government drive to lure visitors back. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay planes at Hong Kong’s airport. The city’s flag carrier is among local airlines rolling out a ticket bonanza under a government drive to lure visitors back. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Smooth take-off for Cathay Pacific’s free ticket drive aimed at Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area residents, with 27,000 round trips up for grabs

  • Registration process mostly smooth, but some users complain of being unable to find link to fill up form
  • Move is part of government’s 700,000-ticket bonanza under ‘Hello Hong Kong’ campaign

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 12:31pm, 24 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Cathay planes at Hong Kong’s airport. The city’s flag carrier is among local airlines rolling out a ticket bonanza under a government drive to lure visitors back. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay planes at Hong Kong’s airport. The city’s flag carrier is among local airlines rolling out a ticket bonanza under a government drive to lure visitors back. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE