Cathay planes at Hong Kong’s airport. The city’s flag carrier is among local airlines rolling out a ticket bonanza under a government drive to lure visitors back. Photo: Winson Wong
Smooth take-off for Cathay Pacific’s free ticket drive aimed at Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area residents, with 27,000 round trips up for grabs
- Registration process mostly smooth, but some users complain of being unable to find link to fill up form
- Move is part of government’s 700,000-ticket bonanza under ‘Hello Hong Kong’ campaign
Cathay planes at Hong Kong’s airport. The city’s flag carrier is among local airlines rolling out a ticket bonanza under a government drive to lure visitors back. Photo: Winson Wong