Ocean Park is one of the attractions offering promotions. Photo: Sam Tsang
It’s party time? ‘Happy Hong Kong’ drive launches with HK$30 movie tickets, as city welcomes months of carnivals, food fairs, live music to mark journey out of Covid woods
- Finance chief Paul Chan says campaign to entice residents to also enjoy local festivities at home even as some itch to travel overseas
- Other programmes in the pipeline include massive sea-land weekend carnival, a light show and promotions at theme parks
