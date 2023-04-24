Ocean Park is one of the attractions offering promotions. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

It’s party time? ‘Happy Hong Kong’ drive launches with HK$30 movie tickets, as city welcomes months of carnivals, food fairs, live music to mark journey out of Covid woods

  • Finance chief Paul Chan says campaign to entice residents to also enjoy local festivities at home even as some itch to travel overseas
  • Other programmes in the pipeline include massive sea-land weekend carnival, a light show and promotions at theme parks


Lilian Cheng and Edith Lin

Updated: 4:40pm, 24 Apr, 2023

