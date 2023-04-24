Hong Kong’s jobless rate dropped to 3.1 per cent in the January to March period, marking a 12th consecutive decline and signalling the city was on track to post-Covid normality. About 115,100 people were out of work, while total employment increased by 3,900, from about 3.65 million during the December to February period, the Census and Statistics Department revealed on Monday. The city’s unemployment rate fell 0.2 percentage points to 3.1 per cent compared with the rolling three-month period from December to February, marking the lowest level since the September to November period in 2019, when the figure was also 3.1 per cent. It’s party time? ‘Happy Hong Kong’ drive to boost post-Covid morale and economy The rate has been declining since 5.4 per cent was recorded in the three months ending in April last year. The latest underemployment rate was 1.2 per cent, down 0.1 percentage points from 1.3 per cent. Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han said: “The labour market has continued to improve … The number of unemployed people decreased by 600 to 115,100. “The labour market should improve further with the continued revival of domestic economic activity and inbound tourism. The disbursement of the new batch of consumption vouchers this month will also help.” City leader John Lee Ka-chiu earlier acknowledged there was a need to import workers and said he would prioritise addressing a shortage of labour in the construction and transport sectors, with the aim of devising strategies midyear. Hong Kong gears up for 600,000 ‘golden week’ visitors but manpower worries remain The city’s economy was significantly impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic last year, resulting in a 3.5 per cent decrease in its gross domestic product in real terms in 2022. Economic activity revived after Hong Kong lifted all Covid restrictions and social-distancing measures from March 1. Tourists have also been returning to the city. Provisional figures by the Hong Kong Tourism Board showed there were 2.45 million arrivals in March, a 68 per cent increase from the previous month. For the first quarter of this year, Hong Kong saw 4.41 million cumulative inbound visitors, making up 30 per cent of the average quarterly figure before the pandemic. Earlier this month, the government also launched the latest round of the consumption voucher scheme to help boost domestic spending, handing out the first instalment of HK$3,000 (US$382) to eligible residents. The second batch of HK$2,000 is expected to be available in July.