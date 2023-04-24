Hong Kong is expecting a huge influx of tourists for the Labour Day holiday. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong hotel room rates surge ahead of Labour Day ‘golden week’ holiday, with prices as much as 5 times higher
- A Post check on room rates for several hotels on travel platform Trip.com finds prices have risen by between 170 and 540 per cent for May 1
- But industry leader says bookings remain below pre-pandemic levels although he expects occupancy rates to reach 90 per cent
