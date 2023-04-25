Cinema-goers rejoice: the discounted tickets will go on sale from Thursday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Explainer |
‘Happy Hong Kong’ set for weekend launch. How can you make the most of cut-price films, gourmet bites under HK$20 million campaign?
- Weekend activities include free food fair offering residents taste of global cuisine and cinemas citywide showing films at heavily discounted rates
- Twelve major activities promised for year ahead, according to city’s finance chief, with live music and Ocean Park shows among highlights
