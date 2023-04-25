Movie goers will be able to enjoy variety of movies old and new with Saturday’s discount tickets, an industry representative has said. Photo: Nora Tam
Movie lovers can use discount tickets under ‘Happy Hong Kong’ campaign to watch new titles, old favourites: cinema group says

  • Emperor Cinemas Group says it will offer selections of favourites from Lunar New Year break and last year alongside new titles for campaign’s ‘Cinema Day 2023’
  • Campaign’s free food fair will also start giving out tickets from Wednesday 8am, minister says, with strong turnout expected at weekend event in Wan Chai

Rachel Yeo

Updated: 11:54am, 25 Apr, 2023

