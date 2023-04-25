Hong Kong’s exports performance was a marked improvement on previous months. Photo: Sam Tsang
Slump in Hong Kong exports eases in March, with rebound in demand from United States, European Union helping to limit fall to 1.5 per cent

  • Exports fell to HK$367.2 billion in March, while imports were down 0.6 per cent to HK$407.8 billion, Census and Statistics Department says
  • March’s performance was a marked improvement on previous months, with exports shrinking 8.8 per cent year on year in February and 36.7 per cent in January

Oscar Liu

Updated: 5:25pm, 25 Apr, 2023

