Hong Kong’s exports performance was a marked improvement on previous months. Photo: Sam Tsang
Slump in Hong Kong exports eases in March, with rebound in demand from United States, European Union helping to limit fall to 1.5 per cent
- Exports fell to HK$367.2 billion in March, while imports were down 0.6 per cent to HK$407.8 billion, Census and Statistics Department says
- March’s performance was a marked improvement on previous months, with exports shrinking 8.8 per cent year on year in February and 36.7 per cent in January
Hong Kong’s exports performance was a marked improvement on previous months. Photo: Sam Tsang