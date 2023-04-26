A couple of film fans examine the options at the Broadway Circuit Cinema in Mong Kok. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘Happy Hong Kong’ campaign: cinemas brace for full houses drawn in by cut-price ticket promotion

  • Number of film-goers expected to more than double to about 200,000 on Saturday because of box office subsidy
  • Tickets will be sold at just HK$30, even at premium venues where entry costs from HK$290 up at normal prices

Wynna Wong

Updated: 10:19am, 26 Apr, 2023

