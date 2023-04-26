Hundreds of residents queued up on Wednesday morning to get free tickets to a gourmet food fair, the first event under the city’s HK$20 million (US$2.5 million) “Happy Hong Kong” campaign aimed at boosting the economy. About 100,000 tickets for the Gourmet Marketplace, a free food fair at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai this weekend, were up for grabs starting from 8am. Each resident could get as many as two tickets through the city’s 18 district offices on a first-come-first-serve basis, while some passes will be distributed on-site. A retiree who only gave her name as Fanny was front of the queue outside Mong Kok’s Yau Tsim Mong Home Affairs Enquiry Centre after lining up since around 6.30am following her morning exercise. “If I can get a ticket I will be happy. If I can’t, I will also be fine,” the 70-year-old said. How to make the most of ‘Happy Hong Kong’: from HK$30 films to gourmet bites The retiree said she wanted to attend the event mostly out of curiosity and did not plan on going with any over-the-top expectations, instead treating it as a normal outing. Elderly residents formed the bulk of the queue outside the centre, with the line extending around 20 metres by 8am. Half an hour later, the crowd thinned out as more than a hundred people picked up their tickets. Several spaces further down from Fanny, 55-year-old Albert Au said he planned on going to support the government’s campaign and get more mileage out of the city’s latest sweeteners after receiving only HK$5,000 in consumption vouchers. Joining the queue at around 7.30am, he said he had decided to line up since he lived in the area. “If there was a long line, I would have left,” Au said. “[If there were a lot of people] the tickets would be gone, you don’t even know how many tickets they are distributing.” Hospital radiographer Chris Fan, 52, decided to get a ticket at 7.58am on his way to work nearby, saying he wanted to support the city’s plan to boost the economy and have some fun at the same time. “I didn’t think about getting the ticket before as I thought it would be very popular, but I saw that I had a chance to get it, so I am doing so,” he said. Cinema-goers can enjoy new titles, re-runs with ‘Happy Hong Kong’ ticket discount The Post also spotted queues for tickets in Wan Chai as well, with hundreds of residents receiving tickets. The event on Saturday will feature international gourmet food, Chinese cuisines and local dishes at 100 stalls set up by operators hand-picked by the government through the city’s catering sector representatives and consulates. Food fairs will also be held at the Sha Tin Town Hall Plaza and Sha Tin Park from May 6 to 7, as well as from June 3 to 4 at the Kwun Tong Promenade. Residents can enter for free without needing to reserve tickets beforehand. Cooking demonstrations, performances and children’s playgrounds will also be featured at the events. It’s party time? ‘Happy Hong Kong’ drive to boost post-Covid morale and economy The government launched the campaign on Monday, which will involve 12 major activities throughout the year. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said the drive’s aim was to bring back “more smiling faces” and he hoped residents could enjoy the free events now that the Covid-19 pandemic curbs had been lifted. The three gourmet events are estimated to account for the largest portion of the campaign’s HK$20 million budget. A “Cinema Day 2023” part of the drive will also take place on Saturday, where more than 200,000 residents can watch films for HK$30, about one-fourth of the usual price.