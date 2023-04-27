An artist’s impression of the Lantau Tomorrow Vision project. Photo: Legco
Hong Kong economy
60 per cent of residents in favour of massive Hong Kong reclamation project, authorities say, but concern groups question consultation conclusions

  • Government says it received 7,800 responses via various channels, including exhibitions, online forms and emails, with close to 60 per cent expressing support
  • Environmental group Greenpeace accuses the government of ‘misleading the public’ about mainstream opinion on Lantau Tomorrow Vision project

Emily Hung and Willa Wu

Updated: 11:23pm, 27 Apr, 2023

