Chief Secretary Eric Chan (third right), at a series of meeting in Beijing as part of a working trip to the city. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong on course to meet 2023 talent recruitment target of 35,000 high-flyers, Chief Secretary says
- Chief Secretary Eric Chan announces more than 33,000 applications made through variety of talent recruitment schemes by middle of April
- Chan discusses recruitment from mainland and worldwide on three day official trip to Beijing as Top Talent Pass Scheme pulls in 15,000 people
