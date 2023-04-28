Chief Secretary Eric Chan (third right), at a series of meeting in Beijing as part of a working trip to the city. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong on course to meet 2023 talent recruitment target of 35,000 high-flyers, Chief Secretary says

  • Chief Secretary Eric Chan announces more than 33,000 applications made through variety of talent recruitment schemes by middle of April
  • Chan discusses recruitment from mainland and worldwide on three day official trip to Beijing as Top Talent Pass Scheme pulls in 15,000 people

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 5:59pm, 28 Apr, 2023

