GBA crew members welcome passengers at the check in for the airline’s inaugural flight to Osaka in Japan. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong newcomer Greater Bay Airlines appeals to government to ‘strike balance on allocation of air traffic rights’ to boost competition
- GBA chief executive Stanley Hui says he aims to open up new routes to places such as Manila and Ho Chi Minh City and boost flight frequencies to present destinations
- Hui uses GBA maiden flight to Osaka to appeal to government to help smaller operators to take on major airlines
GBA crew members welcome passengers at the check in for the airline’s inaugural flight to Osaka in Japan. Photo: Xiaomei Chen