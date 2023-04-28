The official launch ceremony of “Happy Hong Kong” took place at the M+ museum. Photo: Dickson Lee
‘Happy Hong Kong’ campaign and consumption vouchers should lift economy, city leader predicts

  • Chief Executive John Lee says he hopes campaign will make everyone smile and ensure they eat, play and spend happily
  • Hongkongers snap up cheap movie tickets ahead of Cinema Day 2023

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 10:42pm, 28 Apr, 2023

