Scores of tourists from mainland China streamed into Hong Kong’s West Kowloon station on Saturday, the first day of the Labour Day “golden week” holiday. The West Kowloon high-speed rail terminal saw a steady influx of visitors, as trains with tourists from various cities on the mainland arrived at the station. Carrying suitcases and bags, travellers of all ages queued up at a counter for the Hong Kong Tourism Board to pick up welcome cards that included either discount vouchers for various shops or an all-day MTR pass. Bella Ba, a 24-year-old designer, flew from Beijing to Shenzhen before taking the high-speed rail to Hong Kong. Travelling with a friend, who gave her surname as Song, the two young women said they hoped to visit scenic spots and cafes in the city. “I want to visit Victoria Harbour and Kennedy Town. I decided which places to visit through recommendations on Xiaohongshu,” Ba said, referring to a popular Instagram-like social media app. “I was hoping to try egg tarts from Bakehouse as well.” The two women said they expected to spend about HK$3,000 on amenities during their three-day trip in the city. Will China’s May Day holiday prove to be a golden week for consumer spending? Carpenter Peng Dong, who took the train from Hunan province, is visiting the city for the first time with family and friends. Excited about his first trip, Peng said he was open to seeing everything the city had to offer, before visiting Macau in two days. “I want to see everything, such as Victoria Harbour and Tai Ping Shan. I also want to try the street food here,” he said. The 34-year-old said he would only spend a few thousand dollars in the city, as he was not planning on splurging. Winding queues were seen at ticketing kiosks and the customer service counter at Austin MTR station, which is near the high-speed rail terminus, as tourists tried to get their MTR day pass or buy tickets before heading off for sightseeing in the city. The five-day golden week holiday on the mainland runs from Saturday to May 3. It marks the first extended break since the country dropped its Covid-19 travel restrictions. Hong Kong gears up for 600,000 ‘golden week’ visitors but manpower worries remain The Travel Industry Council has estimated 600,000 mainlanders will visit Hong Kong in the seven-day period from Saturday to May 5, with more than 80 per cent being individual travellers. The council’s chairwoman, Gianna Hsu Wong Mei-lun, said on a radio programme that individual travellers would often dominate golden week as tour package operators were squeezed by higher hotel and travel costs. Hsu noted that although mainland visitor arrivals had shown signs of recovery, many operators continued to struggle as inbound travellers from Southeast Asia and other long-haul markets had only returned to about 20 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. The Immigration Department had earlier estimated that about 4.61 million people, including locals and visitors, would either arrive in Hong Kong or depart the city, with 85 per cent of them passing through land crossings from Saturday to next Thursday. The M+ museum and the Hong Kong Palace Museum in the West Kowloon Cultural District are extending their operating hours from 10am to 6pm on May 1 and 2, while shopping centres and attractions will offer discounts to entice visitors. Hong Kong to entice big-spending tourists with better attractions, minister says The Travel Industry Authority earlier said it would inspect attractions and had called on agents in the sector to better coordinate the flow of people to minimise the impact on the community. The first wave of mainlanders to return after the border restrictions ended in February sparked complaints about crowds from residents in a few neighbourhoods. The Tourism Commission also said it would coordinate with other government departments to strengthen transport and cross-boundary services at border checkpoints. An interdepartmental command centre would be launched to liaise with mainland counterparts and take action if needed, the commission added. Police will step up patrols in shopping districts and other areas popular with tourists following a 37 per cent increase in theft cases in the first two months of the year compared with the same period in 2022.