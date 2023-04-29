Thousands of people have flocked to a gourmet food fair under the “Happy Hong Kong” campaign, as senior officials kicked off the 10-month drive aimed at boosting the city’s economy with free festival passes and discounted film tickets. Post reporters at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on Saturday observed that the majority of the attendees were senior residents who started queueing outside the venue at 9am, two hours before doors opened. By 10.30am, the crowd had swelled to hundreds of people. Booths at the Gourmet Marketplace offering freebies and food samples at steep discounts were the most popular among attendees. A massive line stretched out from the Lok Tong Kee Hot Pot booth, overshadowing other stalls as it was offering 20 abalones at HK$1 each, every hour. Staff struggled to hand out tickets as senior residents clawed at them for a chance to get their hands on the delicacy. Lam Foon, an elderly woman in her 80s, was ecstatic when she finally got hers, saying: “I waited almost thirty minutes. I am very happy.” At the opening ceremony of the event, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said the city’s economy had experienced “gentle gains”, despite exports falling by more than 20 per cent throughout January and February. “But thanks to everyone spending locally … local retail was rejuvenated,” he said. Chan added it was “no easy task” for the government to plan a gourmet food fair within months after it was first announced in the 2022-23 budget in February, expressing gratitude to Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen. The finance chief also stressed that it was important to “live happily” and “be healthy”, instead of just focusing on economic growth numbers. “If we work together, each day and year will be better than the last,” he said. ‘Happy Hong Kong’ campaign, consumption vouchers should boost economy: city leader Chan then toured the venue, stopping at vendor booths to sample their foods. At the Hong Kong Persian Club stall, he was offered a cup of Tokhm-e Sharbatie, a chia seed and rosewater drink. The finance chief also tried his hand at making egg waffles. The Home Affairs Department said at 12pm that all free admission tickets had been distributed. Janita Lee, a retiree, was among the queue of people waiting outside the venue. “I do think this event can make people happier, especially for older residents like us, it is something fun to do over the weekend,” she said. In addition to the two-day food fair, the HK$20 million “Happy Hong Kong” campaign also includes a film day on Saturday, where 200,000 tickets were snapped up for just HK$30 each. The cinema sector had predicted the number of film-goers would more than double, close to the 230,000 capacity of the city’s 61 cinemas, because of the deal. An adult cinema ticket on a Saturday normally costs from HK$50 to more than HK$300, depending on the time of screening and venue. How to make the most of ‘Happy Hong Kong’: from HK$30 films to gourmet bites Hundreds of people queued up outside theatres on Thursday after the ticket sale started and others struggled to buy online as booking websites shut down. Some successful buyers, however, put tickets up for sale online. A check by the Post on Friday night found that most tickets had been sold out at major cinema chains and online marketplace Carousell showed resales of discounted ones from HK$40 to HK$100. Cinema-goers can enjoy new titles, re-runs with ‘Happy Hong Kong’ ticket discount The government said it hoped the campaign would bring back “more smiling faces” to the city and expected it to create a synergy effect with the consumption vouchers handed out earlier this month to help revive the economy in the wake of the economic havoc wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic. Other major attractions in the campaign include weekend carnivals in July and August along the Wan Chai promenade, more food fairs, a bazaar at the Science Park, jazz shows, farmers’ markets and sports events, including a visit by the Manchester United Academy U16 squad in August. Chan earlier warned that the campaign might only have a small effect on the city’s gross domestic product compared with the 0.6 per cent increase expected from the HK$30 billion consumption voucher scheme.