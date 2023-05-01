Some mainland Chinese tourists in Hong Kong on Monday went off the beaten track during the Labour Day “golden week” break by visiting outlying islands such as Cheung Chau, savouring local signature snacks from mango mochi and fish balls to Ping On buns. Hundreds of commuters including mainland tourists crowded the pier in Central in the morning to board ferries for the rustic location. Gan Xinyan, 20, an event management student from Chengdu University, intended to spend her last day in Hong Kong on Cheung Chau after a post on social media platform Xiaohongshu, or “little red book”, caught her attention. “I’m not into shopping at all. I’m more of a foodie and travelling to a place where I can have a sense of how locals are living,” said Gan, who last visited the city three years ago. She planned to rent a bike to cycle around the island and taste snacks and speciality food along the way. “The giant mango mochi, fish balls and Ping On buns are my main targets as they are strongly recommended by social media and have great reviews. I also want to check out the Cheung Po Tsai Cave,” she said. Ping On buns are white in colour and believed to bring peace and safety. Shops selling mango and durian mochis were among the popular spots for visitors, with dozens queuing up for the sweet snacks at one point. Gan arrived in Hong Kong last Friday and was among an estimated 600,000 visitors from the mainland making full use of the country’s Labour Day break from Saturday till Wednesday. She has gone for a hike at Castle Peak in Tuen Mun and visited Repulse Bay, Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui and the University of Hong Kong, as well as enjoyed street food in Mong Kong and North Point. The Sichuan resident spent 8,000 yuan (HK$9,100) on transport and accommodation for her trip to Hong Kong, which was paired with a three-day visit to the China import and export fair in Guangzhou. More than 310,000 visitors arrive in Hong Kong as Labour Day ‘golden week’ begins Ye Caiyuan, 26, a merchandiser from Chongqing, also chose to visit Cheung Chau after checking reviews on Xiaohongshu with his girlfriend. Both of them spent almost 11,000 yuan on a five-day trip to the city. “My girlfriend is all about taking pictures and showing off on WeChat. We arrived on Sunday and visited Causeway Bay. It was just so crowded and we don’t really enjoy scrambling on the streets,” Ye said. They spent about HK$500 (US$64) on souvenirs sold on the scenic island. Their haul included items themed after signature street snacks and the bun festival – a famed Cheung Chau tradition that will take place from May 23 to 27. “We are going to spend our time here today and probably check out Lamma Island tomorrow. We are only staying in Hong Kong for five days so we want to go somewhere unique instead of just the typical touristy spots,” he added. Hong Kong gears up for 600,000 ‘golden week’ visitors but manpower worries remain Some mainland tourists are even seeking accommodation on Cheung Chau. A rental house operator, who only gave her surname as Chung, said such visitors were staying at her two-bedroom units for HK$2,000 a night. “We rented out six houses to mainland tourists yesterday. People can enjoy the island by visiting the beach and sightseeing spots easier with their bicycles. They are just travelling in a different way compared with the ones staying at hotels,” she said.