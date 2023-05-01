A labour bill to stop bosses from dipping into staff pensions will come into force in May 2025. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Timetable for scrapping MPF offsetting mechanism is ‘relatively late’, Hong Kong labour union warns

  • ‘Large gap’ between introduction of bill and May 2025 implementation date, Jenny Tam of Federation of Hong Kong and Kowloon Labour Unions says
  • Tam expresses concerns over 35 per cent jump in cases of missing contributions to retirement funds

Harvey Kong
Updated: 3:23pm, 1 May, 2023

