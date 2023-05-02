Immigration Department statistics showed about 451,331 visitors from the mainland came to the city between last Saturday and Monday this week. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Immigration Department statistics showed about 451,331 visitors from the mainland came to the city between last Saturday and Monday this week. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong restaurants buoyed by 30 per cent growth over holiday weekend; operators hope ‘golden week’ momentum carries into Mother’s Day

  • Operators enjoy stronger-than-expected figures compared with same period last month as mainland Chinese tourists flock to city during holiday
  • Bookings for coming Mother’s Day celebration on May 14 already at 80 per cent capacity, according to one industry figure

Oscar Liu
Oscar Liu

Updated: 7:40pm, 2 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Immigration Department statistics showed about 451,331 visitors from the mainland came to the city between last Saturday and Monday this week. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Immigration Department statistics showed about 451,331 visitors from the mainland came to the city between last Saturday and Monday this week. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE