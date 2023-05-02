Immigration Department statistics showed about 451,331 visitors from the mainland came to the city between last Saturday and Monday this week. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong restaurants buoyed by 30 per cent growth over holiday weekend; operators hope ‘golden week’ momentum carries into Mother’s Day
- Operators enjoy stronger-than-expected figures compared with same period last month as mainland Chinese tourists flock to city during holiday
- Bookings for coming Mother’s Day celebration on May 14 already at 80 per cent capacity, according to one industry figure
Immigration Department statistics showed about 451,331 visitors from the mainland came to the city between last Saturday and Monday this week. Photo: Yik Yeung-man