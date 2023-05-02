The Inland Revenue Department reports an HK$18.3 billion fall in tax income to HK$360.2 billion. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong tax revenue drops HK$18.3 billion to HK$360.2 billion in 2022-23; decline in property and stock market activity blamed

  • Latest tax income figures reverse upwards trend seen over past few years
  • Inland Revenue commissioner says property market ‘not very active’ and sluggishness reduced tax take for year

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 7:37pm, 2 May, 2023

