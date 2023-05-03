An advert for the government’s consumption voucher programme, a budget measure designed to boost the economy. Photo: Elson Li
Finance chief Paul Chan signals optimism about Hong Kong economy and predicts growth of up to 5.5 per cent this year if global situation remains stable
- Chan upbeat about city’s prospects after Legco approves budget by 82-0 majority
- Finance secretary says more support for domestic consumption on cards as city fights to bounce back from Covid-19 economic damage
