Mainland Chinese tourists have packed Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront to recreate a well-known picture of tycoon Li Ka-shing during the “golden week” holiday, just one of the activities trending on social media over the border. It was among a number of selfie spots that caught their attention, including MacDonnell Road in Mid-Levels and the former police station in Yau Ma Tei. The visitors have been following what key opinion leaders have shared on the mainland social media platform Xiaohongshu, known as the little red book. “The idea is quite funny. Who doesn’t want to be another Li Ka-shing? It shows that I don’t have to spend a lot of money to have a good time in another city,” said Chen Jiayi, 24, a human resources consultant from Guangxi, on Wednesday. Chen, who arrived in Hong Kong for a four-day trip on Monday, was among the tourists in Tsim Sha Tsui on Wednesday, the last day of the national five-day Labour Day holiday, waiting to pose like Li. Li, “nicknamed Superman”, is Hong Kong’s richest man with a net worth of HK$39 billion (US$5 billion), up from HK$36 billion in 2022, according to Forbes. Another popular destination was the former police station in Yau Ma Tei. Chen’s 39-year-old friend Zeng Hui from Chongqing also took some selfies there. “I gravitated towards the scenes appearing in television dramas because I started watching them when I was young,” the social worker said. “Yesterday, I went to Yau Ma Tei police station because it has been filmed so many times, and it is highly recommended by Xiaohongshu.” Built in the Edwardian style in 1922 on Canton Road, the structure is one of the few surviving pre-war police stations in the city and is now classified as a Grade II historic building. It often appears in police and gangster TV dramas, including On the First Beat and Armed Reaction . Ji Yingying, 23, a Shenzhen-based student, snapped various photographs with her 20-year-old friend, Peng Xinyi, also a student. Hong Kong restaurants buoyed by 30 per cent growth over holiday weekend “The building totally captures the essence of the old Hong Kong,” Ji said. The pair spent a day in the city last Friday and returned for a day trip on Wednesday to save on accommodation costs. Tourists were also seen posing with a McDonald’s takeaway bag at the street sign on MacDonnell Road. The street’s name is pronounced like the fast food chain in Cantonese and Mandarin. Many internet users, who shared their selfies taken on the road on the social media platform, referred to a parody of the lyrics of singer Eason Chan Yick-shun’s Cantopop song Magnificient Sunset, which says: “ Why is there no McDonald’s on MacDonnell Road.” Apart from taking photos, some mainland visitors hunted for older gadgets in the city. Dozens of tourists filled a stall selling pre-owned digital cameras on Apliu Street in Sham Shui Po. Digital cameras manufactured in the 2000s have gained popularity among youngsters across the border as they prefer images with a “vintage” look. Hong Kong’s Cheung Chau another tourist hotspot for ‘golden week’ visitors Yuan Long, 22, a finance student from Guangzhou, paid HK$550 for a second-hand Casio camera and said it could save him time for photo retouching. “The shortcomings of those cameras back in the day have become trendy now, with the aesthetic of creating a more retro and vintage vibe. It feels like it automatically puts a layer of retro filters on the photos,” said Yuan, an amateur photographer. Fei Fei, 23, a fashion designer and e-retailer, purchased a used Olympus camera for HK$600. “Images are everything when it comes to selling a garment online. The camera will help tremendously to effortlessly create the vintage feel though it will take me longer to transfer the photos to my computer via a card reader,” Fei said. 110,000 mainland Chinese tourists leave Hong Kong on first day of ‘golden week’ Ng Wai, the owner of Fuk Wa Camera shop, said more tourists had visited his stalls since quarantine-free travel between the city and the mainland resumed in February. He had been expecting more tourists during the golden week holiday. “More young people come to buy one because they want a hazy look for their photos. Those cameras made in the 2000s with only about 2 million pixels sell for between HK$300 and HK$600. Those who purchased are mostly students,” Ng said. Official data showed about 560,948 visitors from the mainland came to the city between last Saturday and Tuesday, accounting for 37.3 per cent of the 1.5 million total arrivals.