But only half of the complaints were resolved after intervention by the council, a success rate it admitted was too low.

One of the biggest cases involved about 200 owners at a residential complex, who complained about maintenance fees in 2015.

The council study looked into the complicated legal regime governing Hong Kong’s property management, a HK$55 billion market that affected about 1.6 million people living in privately-owned residential properties.

Property owners pay an average of HK$2.7 per square foot, or HK$1,108 a month, in management fees.

The charges accounted for 7.4 per cent of the monthly income of those surveyed.

The poll involved 1,103 people including owners, owners’ groups and property management companies.

The study found major discrepancies between homeowners and owners’ groups and management companies in service quality.

Homeowners and their organisations said management companies performed only up to two-thirds of their expectations.

But management companies insisted they scored top marks in many aspects of their services.

The survey also found that many owners failed to get involved in property management matters through attending meetings or casting votes. Reasons for non-participation included being “busy” and some said “no comment”.

Almost all the owners – 97 per cent of those surveyed – said they had “no time”, “no interest” or were “too old to take part in” groups set up to protect their interests.

The result of non-participation was that the bargaining power of owners was limited in any decision-making processes involving property management companies.

The council said that management companies were often affiliated with residential developers.

The report added that developers often mandated the management companies were involved in their projects.

The council said about 75 per cent of 85 management firms which were involved in 249 development projects examined were linked to the builders.

The report warned of a potential conflict of interest between developers and their management companies if homebuyers were allotted less than 50 per cent of the ownership rights.

The council said ownership rights were normally based on the gross floor area of residential estates, which determined management fees.

But the council found property sales documents did not detail how ownership rights were calculated.

The council said homeowners and management companies should draw up a 10-year plan for repair and maintenance and explore the creation of a capital works fund to ensure the sustainability of developments.

It added the fund should require developers to put up seed money and for owners to pay fees every month.

The council said the reserve arrangement was modelled on practices in Australia.