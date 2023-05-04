Mainland tourists at Hong Kong’s Golden Bauhinia Square in Wan Chai. Photo: Dickson Lee
More than 625,000 mainland Chinese tourists entered Hong Kong over 5-day ‘golden week’ break, but better-than-expected figure only two-thirds of pre-pandemic mark
- Travel Industry Authority also logs 453 registered inbound tour groups from mainland over holiday period, involving 13,800 visitors
- Authority has organised patrols in tourist hotspots in districts to address complaints of disturbances from tour groups
