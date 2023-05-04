Mainland tourists at Hong Kong’s Golden Bauhinia Square in Wan Chai. Photo: Dickson Lee
Mainland tourists at Hong Kong’s Golden Bauhinia Square in Wan Chai. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong tourism
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

More than 625,000 mainland Chinese tourists entered Hong Kong over 5-day ‘golden week’ break, but better-than-expected figure only two-thirds of pre-pandemic mark

  • Travel Industry Authority also logs 453 registered inbound tour groups from mainland over holiday period, involving 13,800 visitors
  • Authority has organised patrols in tourist hotspots in districts to address complaints of disturbances from tour groups

Oscar Liu
Oscar Liu

Updated: 2:20pm, 4 May, 2023

