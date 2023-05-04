The Hong Kong Golf Club leases 172 hectares of land in Fanling. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Efforts to preserve woodland and meet flat supply target may spark changes to planning rules at public housing site on Hong Kong golf course, experts say

  • Government can apply to change planning rules at site, but top surveyor warns that building towers higher will have adverse visual impact
  • Advisory body backed ecological impact assessment report on nine-hectare housing plan at Fanling course, but asked for condition to preserve slice of woodland

Edith Lin

Updated: 9:43pm, 4 May, 2023

