Hong Kong’s economy is making a strong recovery, according to the IMF. Photo: Dickson Lee
IMF says Hong Kong economy making strong recovery after border reopening, but warns global slowdown could hurt return to form
- ‘Strong fiscal policy support has helped economy navigate through multiple shocks over last few years’, international body says
- IMF warns of lingering threats to economy, says city must increase housing availability to resolve imbalance between supply and demand
