Financial Secretary Paul Chan says an increase in visitors has boosted the city’s economy. Photo: Elson Li
Financial Secretary Paul Chan says an increase in visitors has boosted the city’s economy. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong must bolster economic recovery amid rising interest rates, US banking woes: finance chief Paul Chan

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan says uncertainty in global economy has added pressure to city’s early recovery
  • Chan expects stronger performance this year, saying economy set to improve compared with last year

Willa Wu

Updated: 3:51pm, 7 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Financial Secretary Paul Chan says an increase in visitors has boosted the city’s economy. Photo: Elson Li
Financial Secretary Paul Chan says an increase in visitors has boosted the city’s economy. Photo: Elson Li
READ FULL ARTICLE