The United Kingdom is renewing efforts to reach out to Hong Kong and Beijing. Photo: AFP
The United Kingdom is renewing efforts to reach out to Hong Kong and Beijing. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

First senior UK official to visit Hong Kong in 5 years meets CK Hutchison’s Victor Li on trip to boost investment ties, reinforce engagement efforts

  • In an opinion piece for the Post, trade minister Dominic Johnson says he will meet leading investors and government officials to capitalise on city’s commercial success
  • He also says Britain will not ‘duck our historical responsibilities’ to Hongkongers

Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 7:00am, 9 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The United Kingdom is renewing efforts to reach out to Hong Kong and Beijing. Photo: AFP
The United Kingdom is renewing efforts to reach out to Hong Kong and Beijing. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE