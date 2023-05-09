The United Kingdom is renewing efforts to reach out to Hong Kong and Beijing. Photo: AFP
First senior UK official to visit Hong Kong in 5 years meets CK Hutchison’s Victor Li on trip to boost investment ties, reinforce engagement efforts
- In an opinion piece for the Post, trade minister Dominic Johnson says he will meet leading investors and government officials to capitalise on city’s commercial success
- He also says Britain will not ‘duck our historical responsibilities’ to Hongkongers
The United Kingdom is renewing efforts to reach out to Hong Kong and Beijing. Photo: AFP