The giveaway is part of a 700,000-ticket lucky draw handled by local airlines under the “Hello Hong Kong” campaign. Photo: Winson Wong
Tens of thousands vie for free Cathay Pacific tickets to Hong Kong from Britain, Germany, Switzerland in tourism drive
- Cathay Pacific offers about 4,500 free round-trip tickets as part of government’s ‘Hello Hong Kong’ campaign
- Airline’s website showed heavy traffic on Tuesday, with 70,000 users trying to win tickets to city and back to Britain
