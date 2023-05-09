The waiting time for public housing in Hong Kong was 5½ years as of December. Photo: SCMP
Grace period for well-off Hong Kong public housing tenants to move out of flats could be cut under proposal to plug assets, income loophole
- Tenants who exceed asset or income limits get a 12-month grace period to move out of their public rental flats and find homes in the private market
- Housing Authority policies came into focus after it emerged ex-father-in-law of slain model Abby Choi had luxury home in his name while listed as owner of subsidised flat
The waiting time for public housing in Hong Kong was 5½ years as of December. Photo: SCMP