“We are confident we will have new pandas settling down at the park, but I am not sure about the timing,” Ocean Park chairman Paulo Pong said. Photo: Edmond So
exclusive | New pandas in Hong Kong? Ocean Park, city in discussions about obtaining pair from Beijing
- Park’s chairman tells Post that attraction’s caretakers, facilities and track record put it in good position to welcome animals
- Beijing previously presented Hong Kong with two pairs of pandas as gifts – An An and Jia Jia in 1999, and Ying Ying and Le Le in 2007
