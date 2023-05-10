Lu Yongliang, a senior official at Helan Hong Winery, Ningxia, shows off its products at a major trade show in Hong Kong. Photo: Elson Li
Wine blitz launched by mainland China’s Ningxia on world market plans to use Hong Kong as export base
- Major delegation from Ningxia wine region uses Hong Kong trade fair to promote its products internationally
- Chinese experts say city will be valuable as ‘stepping stone’ to wider recognition after President Xi Jinping gifts French counterpart Emmanuel Macron Ningxia wines
