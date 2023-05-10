Tourists queue up outside luxury goods stores along Canton Road in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Elson Li
Explainer |
Mainland Chinese tour group data shows top Hong Kong attractions for visitors and highlights key trends
- The Star Ferry Pier Ferris wheel in Central tops the poll for favourite tour group attraction, followed by Ocean Park
- Figures show more than half of mainland tour groups do not stay long and 54 per cent of trips cost 500 yuan (US$72) or less.
