Tourists pack the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photos: Dickson Lee
Tourists pack the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photos: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong tourism
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong on a budget: a travel industry expert’s top picks for low-cost mainland Chinese tours to city

  • The Post looks at what’s on offer from budget mainland tours to city, finds one-day, whistle-stop visits with jam-packed itineraries
  • Expert says mainland tours should get ‘gritty’ and take visitors to areas offering traditional snacks and authentic ‘down to earth’ cuisine

Lars Hamer

Updated: 10:30am, 12 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Tourists pack the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photos: Dickson Lee
Tourists pack the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photos: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE