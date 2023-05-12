Tour groups in Tsim Sha Tsui on the first day of the “Golden week” holiday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong’s economic growth will reach top end of government’s annual forecast if strong recovery continues, expert says
- Continued improvement in tourism and local spending will drive gross domestic product to upper range of forecast, government economist Adolph Leung says
- Government’s full-year growth forecast is between 3.5 per cent and 5 per cent
