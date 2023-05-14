Tourists and shoppers in Hong Kong’s Mong Kok. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong’s economy can achieve 5.5 per cent growth if city continues to ride current momentum, financial services chief says
- Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui sounds optimism while also hailing Europe collaboration to form ‘community of interest’
- Three strategic directions are to boost market competitiveness, strengthen connectivity with mainland and promote new areas such as green financing
Tourists and shoppers in Hong Kong’s Mong Kok. Photo: Elson Li