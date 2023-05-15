The Tianzhou 6 cargo craft blasts off from mainland China’s Wenchang Space Launch Site on May 10. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong team sends soil bacteria on China’s Tianzhou 6 cargo craft to create tougher strain in city’s first such crop research to go into space

  • Study aims to explore gene mutation of bacteria rhizobia under space conditions in hopes of improving cultivation of critical protein source
  • China faces challenges in soybean production, with 80 per cent of demand met by imports, CUHK Professor Lam Hon-ming says

Fiona Sun

Updated: 7:08am, 15 May, 2023

