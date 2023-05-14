A government artist’s vision of the Lantau artificial islands project. Photo: Legco
Hong Kong may issue retail bonds to fund part of HK$580 billion artificial islands project off Lantau, finance chief Paul Chan says
- Finance minister says land sale potential of reclamation project exceeds total cost and private market should be tapped to generate some funding
- Government must move ‘full speed ahead’ on Lantau development and Northern Metropolis plan along border to tackle housing crisis, he adds
