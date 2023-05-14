The city’s labour minister has said the government commissioned a study into dropping the proposal as the current insolvency fund was a sufficient safety net for workers. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong rethinks proposed severance fund savings account for employers

  • Labour minister Chris Sun says government has commissioned study into dropping proposal as current insolvency fund sufficient safety net for workers
  • Administration fee for running designated accounts for employers would be hefty burden in current economic climate, he argues

Jess Ma

Updated: 8:53pm, 14 May, 2023

