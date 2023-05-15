Disneyland in Hong Kong has weathered the social unrest in 2019 and then the pandemic in recent years. Photo: Sam Tsang
Disneyland in Hong Kong has weathered the social unrest in 2019 and then the pandemic in recent years. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort records net loss of HK$2.1 billion, 12 per cent lower year on year as management voices confidence in recovery

  • It is the theme park’s eighth year in a row without profits
  • The Lantau Island attraction will operate for six to seven days a week in June from its current five

Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 2:06pm, 15 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Disneyland in Hong Kong has weathered the social unrest in 2019 and then the pandemic in recent years. Photo: Sam Tsang
Disneyland in Hong Kong has weathered the social unrest in 2019 and then the pandemic in recent years. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE