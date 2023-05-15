Skateboards aimed at children found by the Consumer Council to have surfaces too smooth for safety. Photo: Elson Li
Three-quarters of skateboards tested by Hong Kong consumer watchdog fail Euro safety standards and five flop in drop test, report reveals

  • Consumer Council finds 3 out of 4 skateboards among 16 tested did not meet international safety standards
  • Council warns it is ‘fundamental’ that skateboards can stand stress placed on them by users

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 8:20pm, 15 May, 2023

