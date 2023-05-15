Skateboards aimed at children found by the Consumer Council to have surfaces too smooth for safety. Photo: Elson Li
Three-quarters of skateboards tested by Hong Kong consumer watchdog fail Euro safety standards and five flop in drop test, report reveals
- Consumer Council finds 3 out of 4 skateboards among 16 tested did not meet international safety standards
- Council warns it is ‘fundamental’ that skateboards can stand stress placed on them by users
Skateboards aimed at children found by the Consumer Council to have surfaces too smooth for safety. Photo: Elson Li