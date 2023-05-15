Some Hong Kong pools and beaches will not open this summer because of lifeguard shortages. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong unlikely to open all beaches and pools this summer as city struggles to hire lifeguards despite 2-year contracts
- More than 600 seasonal lifeguards need to be hired by May to open all aquatic venues but only 240 have reported for duty, department says
- Department plans to introduce new AI drowning detection system in Kwun Tong swimming pool in coming months
Some Hong Kong pools and beaches will not open this summer because of lifeguard shortages. Photo: Felix Wong