Some Hong Kong pools and beaches will not open this summer because of lifeguard shortages. Photo: Felix Wong
Some Hong Kong pools and beaches will not open this summer because of lifeguard shortages. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong workers and labour rights
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong unlikely to open all beaches and pools this summer as city struggles to hire lifeguards despite 2-year contracts

  • More than 600 seasonal lifeguards need to be hired by May to open all aquatic venues but only 240 have reported for duty, department says
  • Department plans to introduce new AI drowning detection system in Kwun Tong swimming pool in coming months

Fiona Chow

Updated: 9:14pm, 15 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Some Hong Kong pools and beaches will not open this summer because of lifeguard shortages. Photo: Felix Wong
Some Hong Kong pools and beaches will not open this summer because of lifeguard shortages. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE