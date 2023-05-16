Builders are among the expanded talent list announced by authorities. Photo: Jelly Tse
Artificial intelligence specialists, builders, midwives among Hong Kong’s expanded talent list offering fast track work visas
- Talent list to be expanded from 13 to 51 job types to cope with worker shortage, authorities say
- New professions also include nurses, doctors, dentists, Chinese medicine practitioners and architects
