Builders are among the expanded talent list announced by authorities. Photo: Jelly Tse
Artificial intelligence specialists, builders, midwives among Hong Kong’s expanded talent list offering fast track work visas

  • Talent list to be expanded from 13 to 51 job types to cope with worker shortage, authorities say
  • New professions also include nurses, doctors, dentists, Chinese medicine practitioners and architects

Cannix Yau and Sammy Heung

Updated: 9:02pm, 16 May, 2023

