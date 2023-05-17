Members of the mainland tour group visit a jewellery shop in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong shopping spree for 2,000-strong mainland China tour group as some locals complain about disturbance to daily life
- Coach loads of visitors arrive one after another at jewellery shop in Hung Hom after breakfast at To Kwa Wan restaurant
- It is second largest mainland tour group to visit Hong Kong since cross-border travel fully resumed in February, with Macau next on the itinerary
