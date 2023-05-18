More than 11,000 people jockeyed for free tickets between the United States and Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
11,000 people queue for Hong Kong’s free Cathay Pacific tickets from US to city, with 2,890 spots up for grabs
- Free airline tickets from Boston, New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles to Hong Kong up for grabs among registered Cathay members over 18 years old
- Second giveaway, for tickets between Canada and Hong Kong, set to launch soon
