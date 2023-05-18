The Development Bureau says it is not feasible to use the conventional mechanism for conducting title checks and executing new agreements to extend beyond 2047. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong proposes speeding up land lease renewal process, with 300,000 sites to expire by 2047
- Development Bureau warns number of expired land leases will ‘increase abruptly in future’
- End of 50-year extension to majority of leases in New Territories and parts of Kowloon set for 2047, prompting fears property owners will lose assets
