The San Tin area is close to the border with mainland China. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong aims to earmark 300 hectares of land in proposed technopole near mainland China border for innovation and technology uses
- Development Bureau says government will consider providing direct land grants in 627-hectare San Tin Technopole, a major project in the planned Northern Metropolis
- Site will also provide between 50,000 and 54,000 homes, 70 per cent of which will be public flats, and accommodate up to 159,000 people
